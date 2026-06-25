TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (6/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026
Where: DENVER, COLOR. AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,680 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,888. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth Slammiversary World Title Summit
- Frankie Kazarian & Cedric Alexander & Mr. Elegance vs. Leon Slater & Fabian Aichner & K.C. Navarro
- Ash by Elegance vs. Mara Sade
- Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson
- The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) to kick off the show
- A.J. Francis to be in action
- Moose to speak
Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/18): Santana/Nemeth/Navaro vs. Order 4, Moose & The Hardys vs. The System, Hartwell vs. Black
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Fabian Aichner on walking away from pro wrestling, why he chose to return in TNA, the WWE employee who recommended TNA to him
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