TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/18): Santana/Nemeth/Navaro vs. Order 4, Moose & The Hardys vs. The System, Hartwell vs. Black

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 18, 2026

DENVER, CO AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video recap of last week’s events.

-Weekly show open.

-Xia Brookside walked to the ring for a promo. Immediate boos. She called Lei Ying Lee a “dumbass” and said she was taking what should have been hers: the TNA Knockouts Title. This summoned Lee to the stage. She said she finally sees who Xia really is. She called Xia a snake. Lee spoke in her native language. Lee got in the ring and said she wasn’t waiting until the PPV; she would beat Xia’s ass right now. They fought, but security quickly broke it up. Lee fought through the security and fought with Xia again. Xia pulled a security guard in front of her and escaped a move from Lee.

-Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana backstage. He talked about his match tonight and at the PPV. Gia said that Santana and Nic Nemeth couldn’t put hands on each other tonight or they could lose the title match at Slammiversary. Santana said he knew that Nic would eventually show the bitch in his blood. He said he would pull Nic’s heart out of his chest at Slammiversary. KC Navarro walked in and said tonight is not about Nic Nemeth; it’s about Order 4. He said they all have to work together tonight. Santana said he would do what’s best for tonight. [c]

(1) MIKE SANTANA & NIC NEMETH & KC NAVARRO vs. ORDER 4 (Mustafa Ali & The Great Hands w/Agent Zero & Tasha Steelz)

Nemeth and John Skyler started the match. KC stopped Santana and Nemeth from fighting, then he got attacked from behind. Santana threw Jason Hotch out of the ring and onto Ali and Hotch. [c]

Order 4 triple teamed KC. KC eventually made the hot tag to Santana. Santana was going for the Spin the Block, but Nic tagged himself in. Nic gave Hotch the Famouser for a two count. Santana and Nic argued. Hotch gave Nic a neckbreaker for a two count. KC gave Ali a DDT on the floor. Santana gave the Great Hands a double Rolling Buck 50. Nemeth gave them a double Danger Zone. Santana and Nic both got a pin on the Great Hands to win the match.

WINNERS: Santana & Nemeth & Navarro in 10:00.

After the match, Ryan Nemeth attacked Mike Santana. Santana went to hit Ryan, but he accidentally hit KC instead. Nic superkicked Santana. [c]

-Backstage, Nic Nemeth told KC Navarro “DTA” — “Don’t Trust Nobody” (an old Stone Cold line). Ryan Nemeth interrupted. Santana had to be held back by security.

-Frankie Kazarian was in the ring for a King’s Speech segment. He insulted the crowd and bragged about being in the first Ultimate X match. He brought out Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander as guests. Slater said that it hurt to lose the title. Cedric over-laughed. Slater threatened to slap him.

Cedric said that Slater had been handed everything on a silver platter. He said everyone would remember that he came one day short of breaking the X Division record. They shoved each other. Slater took the belt, but Cedric took it back. Frankie told them to save it for Ultimate X. Frankie said that Daria Rae told him that he would also be competing in the Ultimate X match. He vowed to win the match.

-The Injury Report featured KC Navarro, Lei Ying Lee, and Matt & Jeff Hardy. [c]

-An “Inside the Music” feature on AJ Francis aired (it was a parody of the old VH-1 Behind the Music show). AJ talked about wanting to collaborate with Elijah, but Elijah didn’t want to, so it hurt him. He looked up Elijah’s catalog and bought it. He bragged about owning Elijah’s music. He said he wanted to be an inspiration to future music moguls.

(2) RICKY SOSA vs. DAK DRAPPER

Eric Young sat in on commentary. Sosa got an early two count. Drapper got some offense. Sosa did a dive over the top rope on Drapper. Drapper made a comeback and got a two count. Sosa gave Drapper a kick and a suplex, followed by running upper cuts. Sosa hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin.

WINNER: Ricky Sosa in 7:00.

Eric stared at Sosa from ringside.

-The Elegance Brand knocked on Daria Rae’s door. The Concierge asked her to let Mr. Elegance into the Ultimate X match. Daria agreed to let him in the match. Indi Hartwell ran into Ash. They exchanged words. Ash called Indi a loser after she left. [c]

(3) INDI HARTWELL vs. ELAYNA BLACK

Mara Sade sat in on commentary. Indi stomped Black to the mat and got an early two count. Indi gave Black a series of kicks. Black fought back and got a two count of her own. Black stomped Indi and got another two count. They traded pin attempts. Indi gave Black a spinebuster for a two count.

Ash by Elegance and The Concierge walked to the stage. Black used the distraction to get the advantage. Ash and The Concierge came to ringside and taunted Indi. Mara Sade stopped Ash from getting in the ring. Indi used the distraction to get the pin on Black. All of the wrestlers brawled. Mara and Indi cleared the ring.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 5:00.

-Fabian Aichner talked to Santino Marella backstage and asked to be in the Ultimate X match. Santino agreed. Nic Nemeth walked in. He asked Santino to let KC Navarro in the match. Santino agreed to that too. After Nic left, Aichner said that Nic was trouble. [c]

-Mike Santana challenged Nic Nemeth to face him later in the show.

(4) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & MOOSE vs. BRIAN MYERS & BEAR BRONSON & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Moose came to the ring in a Broken Hardys robe. Matt Hardy and Myers started the match. The Hardys double teamed Myers, then Bear. The Hardys and Moose cleared the ring of The System. [c]

Eddie Edwards provoked Moose, and Moose threw him out of the ring and powerbombed him on the apron. Bear got a two count on Jeff. Myers got a two count on Jeff. Bear choked Jeff on the apron. Jeff finally tagged to Moose. Moose ran wild on The System. Moose powerbombed Eddie for a two count.

The System triple-teamed Moose. Eddie got a two count on Moose. Moose powerbombed Eddie again. Matt gave Bear a Side Effect. Everyone exchanged moves. The Righteous brought a ladder to the stage. Moose booted Eddie. Alisha hit Moose with a kendo stick when the referee wasn’t looking, leading to Eddie getting the pin on Moose.

WINNERS: The System in 14:00.

The System celebrated in the ring. [c]

-Mike Santana walked through the crowd and into the ring. He called out Nic Nemeth. Ryan Nemeth walked to the stage instead. Santana called Nic a bitch. Ryan defended Nic. Fans chanted, “He’s a bitch!” Nic finally walked to the stage. Nic said that Santana was too emotional. Nic said that Santana had made the most out of his 15 minutes of fame, but he was on borrowed time. Nic said he was the best and said that Santana will call him champion after Slammiversary. Santana vowed to stay champion.