VIP PODCAST 6/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): UFC at White House review, New Japan Dominion, TNA departures, KOTR, TV reviews (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to this week’s TNA departures

A review of New Japan Dominion

Analysis of the UFC event at the White House last Sunday

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the King of the Ring with predictions on where it goes from here and the latest with The Bloodline with thoughts on where it could go and if there are any great options

Review of the latest episode of NXT

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the latest build for Forbidden Door, Tommaso Ciampa-Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay being a little too weird to the point of being off-putting, and more.

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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