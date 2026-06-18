VIP PODCAST 6/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hall and Nash, Michaels, Tyson-Austin-DX, Superstar Graham instead of Backlund, Vince, Attitude Era PPVs, Hokum (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why were Shawn Michaels’s first matches back in 2002 a Street Fight, the Elimination Chamber, and 3 Stages of Hell if he was concerned about his back? Why did he only have a one-month title reign?

Is there any pushback in WWE from the women wrestlers in WWE over the outfits they have to wear in Saudi Arabia?

The choice between Scott Hall/Razor Ramon and Kevin Nash/Diesel for singles pushes in WWE and WCW, plus why did they wrestle as a team so often instead of singles main events? Plus did Vince McMahon want to see Hall and Nash leave just to have less politics with The Kliq behind the scenes?

Was Mike Tyson turning on DX and siding with Steve Austin ever explained? Did the lack of explanation bother you at the time?

What if “Superstar” Billy Graham had turned babyface in 1978 and become the champion headliner instead of Bob Backlund? Would it have worked and how would it have changed the reception for Hulk Hogan several years later?

Of six pairs of parents and child in pro wrestling, ranking which ones Todd and Wade would most want to sit next to to chat with or listen to, including Vince and Shane McMahon, Dwayne Johnson and Ava, Ric Flair and Charlotte, The Costco Jackass and his kid, Rey and Dom, and Rikishi and Jey Uso?

Is the UFC White House spectacle an example of them refusing to grow up and turning off more fans than they attract, and putting on display the degenerate scumbags they revel in being?

Todd’s favorite pre-Attitude Era PPVs from WWE’s signature events

Did UFC accomplish everything it aimed to with the White House event and are the viewership stats fake?

Will Vince McMahon return to WWE and, if so, in what capacity?

How could Josh Hokum actually market himself without being so cringe given his athletic abilities and star potential?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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