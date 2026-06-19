FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barbati talk WWE oddly moving Reigns vs. Rey in a Hell in a Cell match, Corbin-Nakamura, Otis’s beard (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-18-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including reaction to the last-second move of the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio match to Smackdown and some speculation on the reason why, Commander Azeez’s in-ring debut, a brawl with Bayley and Bianca Belair, a debate about a beard-less Otis, a Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match added to Sunday’s PPV, and more with live callers throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.