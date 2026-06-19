WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026

Where: KANSAS CITY, MO. AT T-MOBILE CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,362 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther (with guest referee Sami Zayn) – Undisputed WWE Title match

Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans – King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga – WWE Tag Team Title match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints – U.S. Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/12): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Jey vs. Knight vs. Balor vs. Keys in KOTR Tournament, Valkyria vs. Ruca vs. Cargill vs. Flair in QOTR Tournament, Gunther chooses WWE title match stipulation

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Layla on why she retired from WWE, becoming a co-champion with Michelle McCool, the Piggy James storyline