NXT FEUD TRACKER: The Great American Bash PLE takes shape with Tony D’Angelo-Nakura build, Bourne-Heights, Zaria-Paxley, more

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This edition of NXT television moved some feuds along, creating matches for the Great American Bash PLE next weekend…

NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP / NXT WOMEN’S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP SCENE

This week’s episode started with all the women who are in the top tier in the promotion coming out to declare that they are the best wrestler on the roster. This included Zaria, the new NXT North American champion Kelani Jordan, Kendal Gray, and Lola Vice, the current NXT Women’s Champion. All of them stated that they were the one to beat. Zaria felt that she was overlooked, Kelani restated her claim that she’s beaten all the top contenders but has never had a title match. Kendal says that she’s ready to be a woman’s champion and Lola told everyone, “I am the Women’s champion.”

The four women with help from Stone (still missing his first name) made a tag team match with Zaria & Jordan vs Vice & Grey.

The match was hard hitting with all wrestlers getting a chance to shine. The match ended when former NXT North American Champion Tatum Paxley showed up unexpectedly. Her presence distracted Zaria, which allowed Lola to hit her back fist for the win.

Brandler’s Bit: As much as NXT overdoes multiple person matches, this match could have been a four-way match since these wrestlers weren’t really teams.

It appears that Tatum will get her rematch against Zaria at the GAB. I am hoping that the match has a stipulation that speaks to their character traits such as a Last Woman Standing match.

The big question is how Kelani Jordan fits into this division. They keep inserting her into the World title picture, but currently she is not on the card. Since both Grey and Vice have accidentally hit each other due to Kelani’s behavior, will she be inserted into the title match? If it is a 3-way match, it could be an easy way out for Lola to lose the title.

NXT MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP SCENE

Current champion: Tony D’Angelo

On this episode of NXT, Tony D had a face-to-face meeting with Nakuru. D’Angelo brought up Nakuru’s NJPW past as the leader of a rogue faction. Tony D stated that he too was a leader but identified that they have both left their families and to fight in NXT. Tony D was believable in this segment. He signed the contract for the match. Nakuru did not. He stated that he will soon. He closed the segment with the phrase “Evil is coming.”

Brandler’s Bit: This segment produced lots of good anticipation for their match at the GAB. The tag line of “Evil is coming” is interesting. Will Nakuru be adding someone to his corner or are they drawing on his past NJPW character?

MID-CARD FEUD SCENE

NXT North American Title – Miles Bourne champion

Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake, winner gets Bourne at GAB.

The boxing axiom about “styles make fights” is applicable for this match. This was a classic grappler (Heights) vs athletic highflyer (Drake) matchup. Heights used many throws and suplexes. Drake was able to get in many high-risk offensive moves including a top rope cutter, and a shooting star press. There was minimal Vanity Project interference until the end. Baylor and Smokes went to hook the feet of Heights, but they were intercepted by Bourne. Heights won with his “Heights of Glory” finisher.

Brandler’s Bit: This match led to the desired outcome. Heights gets a well-deserved title shot against his former No Catch Quarter Crew (NCQC) teammate Bourne. Heights is demonstrating an increased frustration with Bourne. Will this lead to a heel turn and maybe a title change?

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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WOMEN’S MID-CARD MATCHES

Nattie vs. Jaida Parker

Nattie “The Low Key Legend who Trained them all and beat them all,” fought “Miss Parker.” This match was set up by Nattie called Parker “mentally soft.”

Parker demonstrated that she was anything but soft. She handled Nattie’s offense by reversing and countering Nattie’s attacks. Nattie demonstrated her 26 years of experience by leaving the ring to frustrate the less experienced Parker. Nattie showed her ring savvy by kicking out after Jaida delivered her Hipnotic finisher. Nattie won with the Sharpshooter.

Brandler’s Bit: The fans were hoping for the upset, but Nattie is a wrestling machine. I’m hoping this is match one of a series of matches. If it’s one off, where do they go with Jaida?

NXT Women’s Speed Champion: Wren Sinclair

NXT Speed tournament

WWE Women’s Speed Tournament First-Round Match: Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail

The Izzi vs. Thea Speed Tournament match is a battle between two former North American champions. Izzi, in fact, beat Hail for the title earlier this year. Izzi won with her “Dame over” finisher.

Brandler’s Bit: A three-minute match doesn’t usually say much, but this match told us everything. Hail is only 22 years old but seems that she’s been in NXT forever. She should be the underdog babyface who wins big matches a la Mikey Whipwreck in ECW. Hail has had several pushes, but she is one of many on the depth chart of the Women’s Division.

Dame should be in the top tier. Her “Dame Over” finisher is a nice call back to the “Million Dollar Knee Lift” of Mr. Wrestling 2.

WWE Women’s Speed Tournament First-Round Match: Layla Diggs vs. Arianna Grace.

Layla is a new wrestler from Evolve. Arianna is part of the Birthright faction. Her father is Santino Marella. There was some good back and forth action. Birthright member, Stacks interfered in the match. Layla appeared to be on the verge of winning, but Arianna outsmarted the rookie by “playing possum”. She rolled up Diggs for the pinfall.

Brandler’s Bit: All the new Evolve call-ups are booked to have the same issue. They look good but make one tragic error which leads to them losing. Here it was Diggs having no clock awareness in a three-minute match. A few weeks ago, it was Wilder playing to the crowd and doing an extra high-risk move. This reminds me of old-style wrestling where the upstart wrestler or enhancement performer would be “this close” from the major upset only for the established and pushed wrestler to win. What’s old is new again!

The speed tournament final is Grace vs. Dame with the winner getting Wren Sinclair at the GAB. Dame doesn’t need a Speed Title’; she needs to be in the main event. Sinclair is too talented to wrestle for only three minutes. Grace winning would give Birthright all the Speed titles. That works and could lead to very interesting future promos and matches.

Great American Bash Matches scheduled for Sunday, June 28:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nakuru – Men’s Heavy Weight Title

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey – Women’s World Title

Miles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights – Men’s North American Title

Wren Sinclair vs. the winner of Dame vs Grace – Speed Title

Saquon Shugars (formerly of Dark State) vs. Dion Lennon of Dark State

Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley (probable) – Women’s North American Title