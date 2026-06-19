WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: This video shows the history of surprising and shocking finishes to the Night of Champions PLE series over the years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Established in 2007, Night of Champions is a PLE that’s very special to a lot of WWE fans. From 2007 until 2015, the concept was unique. Every single championship in the company at the time was defended at the PLE. That changed when it returned to the WWE schedule in 2023. Some championships were defended then, with 2025 and this year’s PLE hosting the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

Even though things have changed majorly over the years, Night of Champions has continued the tradition of ending on very interesting notes.

To build to the latest NOC PLE next Saturday, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. The video focuses this time on the endings of the last ten Night of Champions PLE’s, with shocking developments throughout. This video shows a wide variety of show-closing scenes over the years.

In 2008, Triple H retained the WWE Championship against John Cena. Jeff Hardy won the WWE Championship against CM Punk in 2012. Seth Rollins and Sheamus tried to cash in their Money in the Bank contracts in 2014 and 2015. Three years ago in 2023, fans saw Jey and Jimmy Uso betray Roman Reigns, exciting the crowd watching the PLE.

Sometimes events end with shocking betrayals that change everything. Other times there are debuts or returns that make the show worth it for fans. There are even Money in the Bank cash-ins, with some being successful.

Overall, this video showcased how anything can happen at the end of a PLE. Many times there have been developments after the credits roll, which is why it is important to watch everything and not turn it off when the last match’s winner is declared.

The endings of the last ten Night of Champions PLE’s illustrated that point in a great way. Fans saw shocking wins, such as Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Championship in 2010 and 2013. They also saw a huge payoff in the Bloodline story in 2023 when Roman Reigns got betrayed by his cousins. That set up the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank just over a month later. There have been many instances where the closing seconds have had significant impacts on wrestler’s storylines.