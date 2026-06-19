TNA HITS & MISSES (6/18): The Broken Hardys & Moose vs. The System, Rehwoldt’s joke about the Bears and Chicago, Santana and Navarro, Kazarian setting up the Ultimate X match, Sosa vs. Draper dynamic

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HITS

Paring Together Mike Santana and KC Navarro

I like the idea of teaming Santana and Navarro tonight because it signals that Navarro is an up-and-coming big deal in TNA and God knows that they will need star power with some of the expected exits.

Matthew Rehwoldt’s joke

Unlike the Bears, TNA can’t wait to get to Chicago. Now that is a solid and timely zinger.

Potential of a Nemeth Brothers vs. Mike Santana & KC Navarro tag match

The fallout from the six-man tag from tonight of Nic Nemeth, Santana and Navarro Vs. Mustafa Ali and Order 4 (which was a very good match, as expected) with Ryan Nemeth attacking Santana and Navarro coming in for the save seems like it might be leading to a Nemeth Brothers Vs. Santana-Navarro tag match on next week’s go-home Impact show.

Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell with Mara Sade on Commentary

I’m really liking all three of the women involved in the segment. I would like to see a Black Vs. Hartwell match go beyond a few minutes and please keep the Elegance Brand away from anything mildly important.

The Diverseness of the Ultimate X Match

I like the mix of older, veterans and younger, fresher faces in the Ultimate X match. Putting Mr. Elegance in the match is a big mistake though. It takes away a bit of the prestige and credibility of the match.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Xia Brookside’s Generic Show Opening Promo

This heel promo about why Brookside turned on Lei Ying Lee lacked any believability because it was just so generic. It was nothing any reasonable fan would believe that a heel could believe themselves. The Angel Warriors were about Brookside becoming a star? There is no way Brookside would believe that Lee knew that or would reasonably agree with it. Brookside’s favorite part was that Lee’s whole World was shattered by the turn? Where did this cruelty come from? There was absolutely no build or foreshadowing to it. A very lazy promo and promo writing. We also get the babyface in Lee beating up hourly security guards for no reason, in this segment.

Using Frankie Kazarian to setup the Ultimate X Match for Slammiversary

I don’t necessarily have a problem with Kazarian being in the match but TNA should’ve used one of their younger and/or fresher stars as the centerpiece of this segment establishing the match.

Dak Draper getting in way too much offense on Ricky Sosa

Ricky Sosa should be sign-posted as the future of your company and you’re giving a guy like Dak Draper significant offense against him in what should’ve been a squash match? Not good.

The System vs. The Broken Hardys & Moose

I feel like we’ve just been getting different variations of this match as an Impact main event since the AMC debut back in January. I like the concept but we need to add more intriguing dynamics if we’re going to continue to make this the most important part of the show.