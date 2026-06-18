FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: A week of scandals with Hulk Hogan-Ultimate Warrior, Vince McMahon, The Hardys, plus Urban Wrestling Federation debut, good and bad giants, R-Truth (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 8, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discussed with live callers various “scandals” this week – Matt & Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, and Vince McMahon’s craziness. Also, they discuss Monday’s Raw, next week’s ill-fated All-Star Raw, why WWE is promoting three-hour Raws over their next PPV, mistakes made with R-Truth, Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler’s dynamic on Raw, the Urban Wrestling Federation’s debut, old-school ECW, and more topics. In the VIP Aftershow, they dove into the McNeill Mailbag for a look at questions including historical good & bad “giants” in wrestling, PPV buy calculations, and other topics.

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