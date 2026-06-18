Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, and Luke Paron announce their departures from TNA

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Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, and Luke Paron are all no longer with TNA.

TNA sent out a press release announcing that Dreamer and Blanchard were no longer with TNA noting that their departures were a result of “workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability.”

The entire press release from TNA on Dreamer and Blanchard departing the company follows.

“TNA Wrestling today announced a workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability. TNA’s creative leadership team will see an immediate shift. Tommy Dreamer, who has worked in TNA’s Creative and Talent Relations Departments, is leaving the company as TNA and Dreamer mutually agreed to part ways. TNA Wrestling also has come to terms on the release of Tessa Blanchard. We wish Tessa, Tommy and others the best in their future endeavors.”

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Dreamer worked in multiple roles for TNA behind the scenes on the creative team and in the talent relations department. He said he had mutually agreed to part ways with TNA after talking to TNA president Carlos Silva. “All relationships come to an end,” said Dreamer on Busted Open. “I had a great conversation with Carlos Silva. Me and TNA are no longer in a relationship.”

Dreamer said he had given a lot to TNA and cited his ten years in the company working around the clock while getting emotional. “We mutually agreed to part ways. It’s hard. I’ve given so much of my life to that company. I don’t have any ill will or malice. I wanted to survive and be the best I can be. It was a 24 hour job and I had it for ten years. Everything comes to an end. I know I’ll be okay. I hope TNA will be okay. There are no issues or malice. At this time, we just need to take a break.”

Callihan also annouced his departure from TNA on social media. He was working as a producer for TNA backstage after retiring from in-ring competition last year. Callihan wrote on X that he thought he was going to be accepting a new role in TNA creative, but instead he learned he had been fired. “Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative… nope,” wrote Callihan. “I’ve parted ways with TNA. Oh well… onward to the next adventure. Check out my company @PWRevolver.”

Blanchard said she left TNA because they asked her to choose between wrestling for TNA or CMLL and she decided choose to wrestle with CMLL. “The truth is, I have received a lot of messages from friends and news, and I haven’t replied to any of them yet,” said Blanchard appearing on CMLL Informa. “I want to sort things out and set the record straight today. Here, I have a life, and I feel very happy. The U.S. company (TNA) asked me, ‘Tessa, you need to decide whether you’re a CMLL wrestler or a TNA wrestler.’ I took my time to think it over with my dad, whom I trust very much. My life is here. I’m not just another foreigner—I’m the most Mexican Gringa,”

Blanchard said she chose CMLL over TNA because she has a lot of goals left to achieve in CMLL. “I have many goals to achieve here, and I already reached the top of the mountain,” said Blanchard. “I won everything over there, but here I have many dreams and goals to pursue. I needed to focus my career and my life here in Mexico, and from this moment on, I’m 100% with CMLL”

(h/t Fightful and Luis Pulido for the translation)

Digital producer Luke Paron also announced his departure from TNA today in a post X. “My time with TNA has come to an end,” wrote Paron. “What a run, what a dream. I could go on for literally ever so I will just say this – thank you to everyone who made this experience what it was. I will never forget it. …though I will miss flexing that I was co-workers with Jeff Hardy.”