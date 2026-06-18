FREE PODCAST 6/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s No Country for Old Mancer including Warner vs. Colon, Oakley vs. BDE, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland return to an old favorite when they review Wrestling Revolver’s No Country for Old Mancer, but all is not well in this once cherished promotion. We look at the good (the rise of heel faction The Algorithm), the bad (tag titles defended in trios matches), and the ugly (too many chair shots to the head). Mance Warner defends the World Title against Alex Colon in a street fight. BDE defends the Remix Title in a (wait for it) Street Fight. And Ace Austin, Alan Angels, and Jeffery John have a pretty great three-way that is not a street fight! For VIP listeners, we venture to Jersey Championship Wrestling for Terry Yaki’s biggest singles match to date, challenging Charles Mason for the JCW Title and a post-match angle that is TOO BIG for JCW.

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