4/9 GWC R SPRING BREAK REPORT: Radican’s results & analysis of Dickinson vs. Janela, RSP vs. Gage

GCW R SPRING BREAK REPORT

APRIL 9, 2021

TAMPA, FLA.

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

Announcers: Kevin Gill and Emil Jay

(1) STARBOY CHARLIE vs. BILLIE STARKZ

Tony Deppen stepped in on commentary alongside Gill and Jay. Starkz used her momentum out of the hammerlock position to send Charlie to the outside. Starkz hit a Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex out of the corner for a 2 count. Deppen said Starkz has been talking s–t about him on Twitter and he’s afraid of her. Starkz teased a suplex from the apron to the floor, but Charlie fought her off. He eventually caught her with a dropkick off the top. Charlie followed up with a Cancun Tornado suplex off the second turnbuckle for a 2 count. Charlie went for a 450, but Billie got her knees up. She went for a Swanton, but Charlie got out of the way. Charlie caught her off the ropes with a falcon arrow for the win.

WINNER: Starboy Charlie in 11:00. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good match. It was a bit slow in spots as they went to transitions, but overall these two have very bright futures.)

44OH of Erick Ryan and Bobby Beverly came out and jumped Charlie and Starkz. They eventually left the ring. Shane Mercer and KTB then made their way to the ring.

(2) 44OH (ERIC RYAN & BOBBY BEVERLY) vs. IRONBEAST (SHANE MERCER & KTB)

Ironbeast ran wild early. They hit a double Doomsday Device that was just crazy. 44OH fired back and Ryan hit a Tiger Driver on KTB. KTB fired abc and sent Ryan through a door propped up in the corner. KTB wiped out Beverly with a dive through the ropes a short time later. Ryan got absolutely destroyed down the stretch. KTB threw him to Mercer for a German with a bridge for the win.

WINNERS: KTB & Shane Mercer in 8:00. (**½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was basically a long squash, as Ironbeast went through 44OH like a wrecking ball.)

David Penzer announced that Emil Jay would ring announce the rest of the show.

(3) GRINGO LOGO & BLACK TAURUS & AREZ vs. ARAMIS & LAREDO KID & DRAGON BANE – LUCHA ALL STAR TAG MATCH – LUCHA ALL STAR TAG MATCH

The action got crazy early. Aramis, Kid, and Bane all hit 450’s at the same time for a triple nearfall at one point. Arez hit a series of back breakers to turn the tide for his team. Aramiz, Kid, and Bane hit triple moonsaults to the floor a short time later and the fans fired up. Kid hit a rope walking poison rana at one point. The action really picked up and Aramis dropped Arez into a knee strike to the face off his shoulders.

Bane hit a flurry of high flying moves right into a jumping crucifix bomb on Taurus and KG lost his mind. Laredo Kid hit a moonsault frog splash to the floor to wipe out a pile of men. Bane then hit an insane dive to the floor. Aramiz spun Arez around for about a minute and a half before dropping him down to that mat with a sit out powerbomb for the win. WOW!

WINNERS: Aramis & Laredo Kind & Dragon Bane in 12:00. (****¼)

(Radican’s Analysis: My jaw is on the floor. What more can I say about a 12 minute match filled with so much craziness. The finishing sequence was purely mental!)

The fans threw tons of dollar bills into the ring and chanted lucha libre as Kid, Aramis, and Bane soaked in the applause.