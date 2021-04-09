4/9 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on WrestleMania special including Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Tag Team Title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 9, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on Daniel Bryan beating Jey Uso last week in a street fight.

-Cole welcomed viewers WrestleMania Weekend.

-Bryan made his ring entrance, leading the ThunderDome audience in a “Yes!” chant. Cole said seven years ago Bryan won the WWE Championship in a triple threat match. He asked if he has “one more miracle” in him. Bryan smiled as his music faded. “We are so close,” he said. “We are so close to the biggest event of the year – WrestleMania!” He said he’s excited and everybody’s excited. He said he’s excited to see the set, the small the pyro smoke, and feel the human air in Raymond James Stadium. He said what he’s excited about most is to finally hear the roar of the WWE Universe in person. He said: “Don’t get me wrong, I love the ThunderDome. This is incredible. Who knew this could be a thing? Look at this. This is amazing.” He said, however, there is nothing like wrestling in front of a live audience. His volume increased as he said there is nothing like winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania. He said that’s what he can’t wait for.

He said there will be 25,000 people chanting “Yes!” in unison, and there’s nothing like it. He said he is often associated with the word “yes.” He said his career has often revolved around being told “no.” He said people said “no” to if he was big enough or belonged in WWE or if he was a Superstar or if he was best for business or if he could be the Face of WWE or if he deserved to be in the main event of WrestleMania. He said if you ask Batista or Randy Orton or Edge or Roman Reigns, they will tell you “no.” He said if you ask him, he’d say: “Damn right I do.” He said every time he was told know, his parents and mentors told him to persevere and look for the truth inside him. He said that’s where he found “yes.” A “Yes!” chant started.

He said every time life told him no, he said yes. He said every time doctors said no to him wrestling again, he said yes. He said when people asked if he’d be champion again, people said no but he said yes. He said when people asked if he could tap out Roman Reigns, Reigns said no but he said yes. He said as far as him headlining WrestleMania one more time, at first Adam Pearce said no, but now he says yes.

He said Sunday night is by far the biggest match of his career. He said on one side he has Edge who is furious because he thought he stole a spotlight that was all his. He said Reigns is enraged because he made him tap out for the first time in his career, and if he taps him out again, he’ll lose his status as Tribal Chief and Head of the Table. He said enraged people are dangerous. He said they’re not going to face G.M. Daniel Bryan or Family Man Daniel Bryan. He said they’re going to get the best damn Daniel Bryan they’ve ever seen, the same one who tapped out Reigns, the same one who will kick in Edge’s head in despite his neck. “This is the Daniel Bryan with fire in his eyes and fire in his heart, and he is willing to do anything!” he said. “Which leads me to one last question: Can Daniel Bryan walk out of the main event of WrestleMania as Universal Champion.” A “Yes!” chant started. He then joined in with “Yes! Yes! Yes!…”

(Keller’s Analysis: That should be saved and watched by every aspiring wrestler who aims to sell tickets as a top babyface act some day. He drew from history and delivered an inspiring message sincerely and believably.)

-Cole asked if Bryan can turn in a Brady-like performance. Graves said better be perfect.

-Kayla Braxton tried to interview Street Profits. They were lost in a “Yes!” chant. Montez Ford predicted victory. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode attacked them. They brawled onto the stage as Cole said they were expecting a Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Otis & Chad Gable and the Mysterios joined in. Cole wondered if they could get things under control. [c]

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE vs. DOMINIC & REY MYSTERIO vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Chad Gable) – WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title match