Danhausen merchandise reportedly in high demand at WrestleMania weekend

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Danhausen merchandise was in high demand during WrestleMania weekend according to a report from WrestleVotes Radio at Fightful Select.

Fanatics, who distributes WWE’s merchandise, was reportedly “blown away” by how well his merchandise sold over the weekend. It was noted that several restocks of his merchandise were needed to satisfy customer demand. Danhausen is expected to be added to Fanatics Fest from July 16-July 19 in New York City for autographs and photos. Tickets for this event go on sale tomorrow.

Danhausen debuted for WWE in February at the Elimination Chamber PLE. His debut drew a poor reaction from the fans at the PPV, but he has been one of WWE’s most popular acts on TV since his debut. Danhausen recently won his first match in WWE against Kit Wilson on Smackdown.

He did not have an announcement match or role at WrestleMania, but he appeared at WrestleMania 42: Night 2 for an in-ring segment with The Miz, Kit Wilson, and John Cena.