WWE officially announces Saudi Arabia to be site for Night of Champions PLE in June

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WWE officially announced today that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will be the site for Night of Champions PLE in June. Tickets go on sale on Apr. 27.

Saudi Arabia will also be the site of WrestleMania 44 next year.

The following is WWE’s press release…

RIYADH TO HOST WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS AT KINGDOM ARENA ON SATURDAY, JUNE 27April 23, 2026 – The General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season … today announced that Night of Champions will return to Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Riyadh hosted Night of Champions in 2025, which broke WWE’s U.S. viewership record for a Saudi Arabia event. This year’s edition will once again bring WWE’s biggest Superstars to the Kingdom. … Alalshikh said: “We are proud to welcome Night of Champions back to Riyadh and look forward to delivering another unforgettable night of WWE action for fans in the Kingdom and around the world.” Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 27 at WeBook.com. Night of Champions will broadcast live in the U.S. on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan, and on Netflix internationally. In 2027, Saudi Arabia will also host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, marking the first time the cultural phenomenon will be staged outside of the United States and Canada.

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