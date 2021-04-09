4/9 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Stoup’s alt. perspective on “Special WrestleMania Edition” incl. Bryan/Edge/Reigns go-home, Andre Battle Royal, tag title four-way, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

STOUP’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 9, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“WWE THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-A recap package of last week’s altercations between Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns opened the program.

-Daniel Bryan made his entrance in casual wear after Michael Cole welcomed viewers to “WrestleMania SmackDown.” Bryan hyped how close WrestleMania is, and how everyone is excited. He specified he’s excited to “smell the human air in Raymond James Stadium” and “hear the roar of the WWE Universe in person.” He played to his fans and said there is be nothing like winning the Universal Championship in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania. He said he’s associated with the word ‘yes’ but he often hears the word ‘no’ in response to such queries as “does Daniel Bryan belong in WWE?” He said if you ask Batista, Randy Orton, Edge, or Roman Reigns, they will say ‘no,’ Bryan doesn’t belong in the main event of WrestleMania. “Yes” chants were piped in as Bryan insisted he ignores negativity and that’s why he says “yes” to questions like “Will Daniel Bryan ever be able to wrestle again?” He said Sunday’s main event is the biggest match of his career, and talked up his opponents as “two of the most dangerous men in WWE.” Bryan went on to enthusiastically declare that Edge and Reigns won’t be wrestling a general manager nor a family man, but a version of himself with fire in his eyes. Finally, he asked if he can win at WrestleMania and started another piped-in “Yes” chant.

(Stoup’s analysis: You can do a lot worse than Daniel Bryan when it comes to go-home promos, and the framing of the “Yes” catchphrase here probably works swell for Bryan’s biggest fans. Bryan did come off a bit in the realm of a glad-handing, Cena-esque, “Welcome to Monday Night Raw”-style tone, though, which does him few favors for those of us not sold on his inclusion in the match.)

-Kayla Braxton interviewed the Street Profits backstage. Montez Ford said it was about time they got another shot at the tag titles before the champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler attacked he and Angelo Dawkins. The brawl spilled out to the stage and Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, and Otis got involved as Michael Cole wondered aloud whether order could be restored so they could hold the scheduled fatal four-way. [c]

(1) Chad Gable & Otis vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

-We joined the match in progress. Roode dominated Dominik but Gable tagged himself in to take over. Dominik kicked Gable away to tag his father Rey. Rey sent Gable reeling with a hurricanrana, a back elbow, and a DDT for a pinfall that was interrupted by the champions. The Mysterios flipped Gable over the top rope but Otis caught his partner. The Mysterios then dove one after the other out of the ring onto their opponents. [c]

-Big E’s new Snickers commercial played coming back from break.

-Ford flourished with a handspring backflip and hit a high dropkick on Roode. Roode powered back with elbows to the gut and found a spinebuster. Otis tagged in and clotheslined Ford for a pinfall broken up by Rey. Otis remained on offense and played to the hard cam as Corey Graves said Otis “used to be focused on having a good time, but needs to win now.” Gable switched spots with Otis but was quickly tagged out by Ziggler. Piped-in “we want the smoke chants” tried to rally Ford as Ziggler wore him down but got caught in a famouser attempt and powerbombed. Both men tagged their partners and Dawkins went to work with his patented hot tag on Roode, and then Gable as Gable tried to get involved. Rey tagged himself in and launched Roode with a leg scissors. Ziggler tried to make the save but he and Roode wound up victims to a double 619 from the Mysterios. Otis reentered and dumped Rey out. Ford reentered and flipped over the top rope onto Otis. Dawkins and Gable tagged themselves in, and traded pinning combinations for near falls. Ford tagged in and hit a frog splash as Gable dsmounted from a rolling German suplex, but Roode tagged in as Ziggler superkicked Ford out of the way and pinned Gable.

(Stoup’s analysis: Solid chaos that gave both babyface teams moments where it was believable they’d win)

Winners: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler in about 14 minutes

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca Belair backstage. Belair said she’s nervous ahead of her WrestleMania match, but her father always told her it’s OK to be nervous because that means you care. Belair hit her “-EST” phrases and said, “When I beat Sasha Banks and become the SmackDown Women’s Champion, that’s going to be the greatest night of my life.”

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves plugged Peacock with a QR code link to the current promotional deal before saying a Friend/Randy Orton video package would be up next. [c]

-A general WrestleMania commercial played, cycling through graphics of participating wrestlers. Michael Cole said “the WWE Universe is going to be in full force” before pitching to a video on Big E.

-Big E was shown in a barber’s chair, and spoke into the camera about getting his mind right as he got “lined up.” He was then shown in downtown Tampa and outside Raymond James Stadium talking about growing up in the city and going to wrestling practice. He turned his words toward Apollo Crews, and held the Intercontinental Championship to the camera. A graphic promoted that Wale will perform Big E’s entrance theme at WrestleMania.

(Stoup’s analysis: Though this was mostly to frame him as the hometown competitor, Big E’s confidence as a speaker came through as it always does. He struck a serious tone that felt like it was coming from a version of himself simply turned up to 11 – both relatable and larger-than-life. Very good.)

-The Fiend/Randy Orton video package was shown. Corey Graves said “The WWE Universe may never sleep again.”

-Nia Jax made her entrance with Shayna Baszler and Reginald as Michael Cole tossed to photos of WrestleMania murals in the United Kingdom. Tamina then entered with Natalya as Cole growled a hard sell for the singles match coming after the break. [c]