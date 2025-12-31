30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (12/4/1995): The episode where Charles Barkley accompanied Ric Flair to the ring and Bischoff took a dig at Shawn Michaels

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 1995

PHOENIX, ARIZ.

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #364 )

-Eric Bischoff announced that “as of 48 minutes ago” Hulk Hogan, The Giant, and Ric Flair were put on probation by the WCW executive committee. Bobby Heenan said if any of them do one thing wrong, they will be history…

(1) Harlem Heat (mgd. by Sister Sherri) beat The American Males at 7:47 to retain the WCW Tag Titles. During ring introductions Steve McMichael said he couldn’t believe Lex Luger vs. Randy Savage wasn’t on pay-per-view. Col. Parker approached ringside with a gift for Sister Sherri. They showed A.C. Green of the Phoenix Suns at ringside shouting at Harlem Heat. At 6:57 Riggz hot-tagged Bagwell. Bischoff observed Bagwell’s additional heavy weight. Geez, you’d think they’d try to hide that considering. Booker T pinned Bagwell at 7:47 after a Harlem Hangover…

-Gene Okerlund interviewed Sting and Lex Luger. Sting said he’s been best friends with Luger for ten years and even though Luger associates with Jimmy Hart, he’s still his friend. Sting predicted he would be facing Luger for the WCW Title at Starrcade and he plans to come at him just as hard as he goes after Ric Flair. Luger basically said, “Same for me”…

(2) Sting beat Kurosawa in a squash match with the Scorpion at 2:37. When the match began, Bischoff said, “We have action here while everyone else is paying bills”… Giant pinned Scott Norton at 2:45 after a chokeslam. Bischoff formally announced next week’s main event is Hogan & Sting vs. Ric Flair & Arn Anderson. At 1:18 Norton picked up The Giant for an atomic drop and held him for several seconds before dropping him. Giant, though, did not go down. Bischoff then hyped the Savage-Luger match and said that if the match goes past the hour, they will go past the hour because the “C” in WCW stands for commitment…

-Okerlund introduced Flair for a mid-ring interview. Instead of Flair, though, Charles Barkley walked down the runway. Flair then walked down the aisle as Barkley bowed at his feet. Barkley said, “I could never, never measure up to the Nature Boy. He is my man no matter what anybody says.” Flair called Barkley the greatest basketball player alive. Barkley said Phoenix has the best basketball fans in the world and they “better appreciate the Nature Boy.” The fans booed and whooo’d. Flair said Barkley may just walk away from basketball and become a Horseman full time…

(3) Randy Savage vs. Lex Luger. The match began with Savage chasing Luger into the ring. Luger did a lot of complaining early, but then offered a handshake. Savage, though, attacked Luger first. At 2:00 Luger began working over Savage’s arm. Luger hit Savage with a top rope hammerfist at 2:30 for a near fall. At 7:00 Savage began working over Luger’s arm. They fought outside the ring for more than a minute. Savage then applied an armbar in the ring. At 9:15 Luger reached the ropes as he cried in agony.

At 10:41 Savage missed a dive at Luger and hit the railing instead. Luger took over, although without use of his left arm. Bischoff then took a shot at Shawn Michaels. “In WCW, our top stars work through pain.” At 15:27 Luger bumped the referee out of the ring. Savage hit a top rope elbow and then dragged Hart into the ring. Flair then came to the ring and KO’d Savage with brass knuckles. Hart put Luger on top of Savage. Hogan chased Flair back into the ring. When the referee was about to make the three count, Hogan shoved the referee out of the way , causing Savage to be DQ’d. Hogan then knocked Hart’s and Luger’s heads together. Hogan was about to hit Luger, but Sting jumped in. Hogan then hit Sting by mistake. Sting and Hogan went face-to-face. Savage played peacemaker… Okerlund interviewed Hogan, Sting, and Savage. Hogan asked Sting if he knows what side he’s on. Sting said he’s on Hogan’s side, but Luger is still his best friend and he’s trying to straighten him out…