News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

December 31, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025

Where: OMAHA, NEB. at LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,822 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,328. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for NCAA Div 1 baskeball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale – TBS Championship match
  • Jon Moxley vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match
  • Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry
  • MJF to speak

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/24): Dynamite on 34th Street (early start time) including Ricochet vs. Bandido in Diamond Ring Finale, more Continental Classic Tournament matches

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kenny Omega thanks William Regal for expressing safety concerns

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025