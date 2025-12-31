AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025
Where: OMAHA, NEB. at LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,822 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,328. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for NCAA Div 1 baskeball.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale – TBS Championship match
- Jon Moxley vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match
- Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry
- MJF to speak
