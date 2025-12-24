AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/24): Dynamite on 34th Street (early start time) including Ricochet vs. Bandido in Diamond Ring Finale, more Continental Classic Tournament matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 24, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. at HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,511 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,511. The arena has a capacity of 3,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy – Continental Classic Blue League match

Pac vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – Continental Classic Gold League match

Roderick Strong vs. Mascara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match

Ricochet vs. Bandido – Dynamite Diamond Ring Final

Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir

MJF in action

Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter face-to-face interview