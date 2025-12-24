VIP PODCAST 12/24 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise – Christmas Party, Pt. 2: The Annual Joe Gagne Christmas Draft (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joe Gagne for the traditional Joe Gagne Christmas Draft! Yes indeed, we have Rich Kraetsch and Joe Lanza of “Voices of Wrestling” in tow as always, and this year there is no time machine required as we look to the modern Japanese men’s wrestling scene for our draft board. From your big names in New Japan to your Yapper Men of choice, the selection process is intense, but usually everyone is still on good terms afterwards. Is that the case this year? Listen to find out. Also, our drafters are challenged with putting their cards together at the end of the show, and you the listener can pick the winner. The ProWres Paradise festive season rolls on!

