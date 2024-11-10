News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Team Cena and Team Authority taking shape, Ryback as centerpiece, Dean Ambrose’s feud with Wyatt, Ross with NJPW, live callers, emails (109 min.)

November 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-11-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s WWE Raw including Team Cena and Team Authority taking shape, Ryback as centerpiece, Dean Ambrose’s feud with Wyatt, plus Jim Ross with NJPW. Live callers and email questions are part of the program.

