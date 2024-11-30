FREE PODCAST 11/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Maitland: Punk-Heyman-Reigns segment, whether it was overproduced, what’s the favor, plus KO’s promo, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to talk about various aspects of the central segment of the show with Paul Heyman overseeing a tense meeting with Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk. What is the favor? Was it overproduced to the point of distraction or did the music add to the mood? Also, Kevin Owens explains why he feels betrayed by Cody Rhodes, a women’s U.S. Title tournament match, Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso, L.A. Knight gets misted, a women’s War Games promo segment, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO