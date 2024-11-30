FREE PODCAST 11/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Maitland: Punk-Heyman-Reigns segment, whether it was overproduced, what’s the favor, plus KO’s promo, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to talk about various aspects of the central segment of the show with Paul Heyman overseeing a tense meeting with Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk. What is the favor? Was it overproduced to the point of distraction or did the music add to the mood? Also, Kevin Owens explains why he feels betrayed by Cody Rhodes, a women’s U.S. Title tournament match, Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso, L.A. Knight gets misted, a women’s War Games promo segment, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.