NXT announces change in logo, black and gold color scheme returns

The black and gold color scheme associated with NXT under Triple H’s leadership is back.

WWE announced at the end of tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT 2.0 that the logo would be changed back to the old black and gold color scheme. It was also announced that the 2.0 would be dropped from the NXT name and the show will now be called NXT.

The show ended with a video package narrated by Shawn Michaels. The video package showed highlights of the last year of NXT 2.0. The package ended with the appearance of the new NXT logo, which is a mix of the NXT 2.0 font and return of the black and gold color scheme.

