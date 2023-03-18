FREE PODCAST 3/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Wells & Stoup: Cody talks Reigns, Sami & Owens, Drew vs. Sheamus, live calls, emails (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Kelly Wells fills in for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including thoughts on Cody Rhodes’s opening promo about facing Roman Reigns, the latest with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match to earn an IC Title match at WrestleMania, a new “WrestleMania showcase” is announced with little fanfare, and more with live callers and mailbag.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO