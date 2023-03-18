FREE PODCAST 3/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Wells & Stoup: Cody talks Reigns, Sami & Owens, Drew vs. Sheamus, live calls, emails (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Kelly Wells fills in for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including thoughts on Cody Rhodes’s opening promo about facing Roman Reigns, the latest with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match to earn an IC Title match at WrestleMania, a new “WrestleMania showcase” is announced with little fanfare, and more with live callers and mailbag.
