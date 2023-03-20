AEW Rampage Rating Report: What slice of the audience isn’t around now that was a year ago?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage last Friday (3/17) average 474,000 viewers, up from 447,000 the prior week. The average this year through 11 weeks is 434,00. The average viewership through 11 weeks at the start of 2022 was 528,000, so the show is down 94,000 on average so far this year.

In terms of the overall cable rating (the percentage of homes with cable, including streaming services) was 0.36 last Friday, down from 0.37 the prior week. The average rating through 11 weeks this year is 0.38. Through 11 weeks last year, the average was 0.41.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.18 rating, up from 0.15 the prior week. The average through 11 weeks this year is 0.13. Through 11 weeks last year, the average was 0.21. As with Dynamite, the biggest viewership drop is in the 18-49 demographic