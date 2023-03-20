SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Steve Austin says he hasn’t heard anything from WWE about an appearance at WrestleMania 39, but that the current stars in the company need the coveted spots on the biggest show of the year.

In an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Austin talked about whether or not he’d appear at WrestleMania 39 and the significance of WrestleMania to the current crop of WWE stars.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Austin said on appearing at WrestleMania 39. “We’re literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away and it’s the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots. They got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.”

Austin last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 38. He wrestled and defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match on the first night and then appeared to save Pat McAfee from Vince McMahon and Austin Theory on night two.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

