FREE PODCAST 3/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Cody-Reigns, Logan Paul’s solo promo, Theory vs. Montez, on-site report, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discussed Cody Rhodes interacting with Roman Reigns, Logan Paul’s solo promo, Austin Theory beating Montez Ford, the odd Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley singles match and what it might portend, Ripley’s promo cadence, and much more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Providence.
