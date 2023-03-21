FREE PODCAST 3/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Cody-Reigns, Logan Paul’s solo promo, Theory vs. Montez, on-site report, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discussed Cody Rhodes interacting with Roman Reigns, Logan Paul’s solo promo, Austin Theory beating Montez Ford, the odd Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley singles match and what it might portend, Ripley’s promo cadence, and much more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Providence.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO