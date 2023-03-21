Lita says women’s wrestling should be genderless in the future

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lita says the next barrier to break in the wrestling industry is for women’s wrestling to be genderless in the future.

In an interview with Forbes, Lita spoke on the future of women’s wrestling, saying that it being genderless would break another barrier.

“To me, the next barrier is genderless,” Lita said of women’s wrestling. “I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out. And it’s not like ‘what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?’ No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there. Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two.

“To not still feel like it’s a box to check to make sure to represent the women. Of course they’re going to be represented, because they’re good. Just continuing on not being confined by gender. It’s like: ‘I see a prize, I go after it.’ We’re not worried about what defines my gender. I see a title, and that’s what I want to do.”

Lita will team with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 to take on Damage CNTRL. WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins, Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Championship, and more.

