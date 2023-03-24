CM Punk reportedly nearing clear bill of health

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk reportedly is nearing being medically cleared to return to the ring.

Punk has been recovering from a torn tricep injury that he suffered in his last match for AEW against Jon Moxley at All Out in September. Punk has not wrestled or been seen on AEW television since that match.

Punk notably went on a media scrum tirade after his match with Moxley at All Out, which led to a confrontation and physical fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The Bucks and Omega were suspended from AEW because of the fight. Punk, though not suspended, has not been on television or mentioned at all since the situation between both parties went down.

Punk made his return to wrestling and debuted for AEW in August of 2021. He became AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing last year, but was injured right after that match as well and was forced to take time away.

Punk recently made comments on a now deleted Instagram post that shed light on the All Out situation. A new report by Fightful Select indicates that Punk has met with Tony Khan about his status in AEW, but nothing official has been announced in terms of a return date.

