Impact Sacrifice 2023 PPV Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 24, 2023

Full Impact Sacrifice 2023 Match Card
Impact Wrestling returns with a special Impact Plus event, but without Josh Alexander and Mickie James.

When: Friday March 24, 2023

Where: St. Clair College, Windsor, ON, CA

How To Watch: Fite TV

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2023 PPV Full Match Card

  • Steve Maclin & Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida & Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin
  • Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer – Busted Open Match
  • Trey Miguel vs. Lince Dorado – X-Division Championship
  • Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. TMDK – Impact Tag Team Championship
  • Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers – Impact Digital Championship
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
  • Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
  • PCO vs. Kenny King

