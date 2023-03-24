Impact Sacrifice 2023 PPV Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestling returns with a special Impact Plus event, but without Josh Alexander and Mickie James.
When: Friday March 24, 2023
Where: St. Clair College, Windsor, ON, CA
How To Watch: Fite TV
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2023 PPV Full Match Card
- Steve Maclin & Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida & Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin
- Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer – Busted Open Match
- Trey Miguel vs. Lince Dorado – X-Division Championship
- Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. TMDK – Impact Tag Team Championship
- Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers – Impact Digital Championship
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
- PCO vs. Kenny King
CATCH-UP: 3/23 IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT: Time Machine vs. The Design, Deonna vs. Savannah, more
Leave a Reply