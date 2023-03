WWE Smackdown 3/24 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rey Mysterio will be tasked with making a very tough choice on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown just a week before WrestleMania 39.

When: Friday March 24, 2023

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 3/24 Match Card

Dominik Mysterio confronts the Mysterio family in-person

Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

