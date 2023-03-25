FREE PODCAST 3/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom preview WrestleMania 39, plus McNeill ranks Top 7 Matches in WM History (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They preview WrestleMania’s announced line-up including what it means that John Cena vs. Austin Theory is going on first.

Then we jump back five years (3-20-2018) to the episode 7 of “Making The List” with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. Pat welcomed Charleston Post & Courier wrestling columnist Mike Mooneyham, and they compile their list of the 7 Biggest WrestleMania Matches Ever, with wrestlers from Owen Hart to Shane McMahon entering into the discussion. Pat & Mike also discuss Daniel Bryan’s big return that week, the previous night’s Ultimate Deletion, indy wrestling in the South Carolina Lowcountry, Clemson University athletics, and whether Mike will put out another wrestling book.

