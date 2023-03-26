CM Punk claims Jon Moxley refused to lose to him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk claims that the booking around his championship match last summer at All Out was what it was due to Jon Moxley refusing to lose to him. In a now deleted Instagram post, Punk openly discussed the All Out match against Moxley, says he wasn’t medically cleared for the first match against Moxley on television, and called Chris Jericho a stooge. Punk was responding to a post by Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer boards.

“I wasn’t cleared to come back to wrestle yet, “Punk said in the post. “The plan was to wrestle at the PPV [All Out]. I sat and listened to Moxley’s Rocky III idea. I explained how I’d never seen a Rocky movie and thought the idea sucked, but if the boss wanted to do it whatever. He said he wouldn’t lose to me. I’d never experienced someone refusing to lose to me. I just laughed. I asked Tony if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He’s the boss, so I said okay, but I’d need to be cleared first. They kept saying it could just be a squash, so I didn’t need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important. Dave Meltzer is a liar. Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans, but plans always change. I’ll never put a company above my health ever again.”

Punk lost to Moxley in their televised AEW World Championship unification match ahead of All Out on PPV. Punk then defeated Moxley at the PPV to become the AEW World Champion. After that match, Punk went on a tirade during the post-event media scrum, which led to a physical altercation between him and The Elite. Punk has been sidelined with a torn tricep injury and has not been seen in AEW since that night.

Reports indicate that Punk is nearing a clear bill of health, but there are no indications as to if or when Punk may be back with AEW.

