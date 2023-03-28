FREE PODCAST 3/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: How predictable is Reigns-Cody outcome, Cody vs. Solo, on-site report, live callers, emails (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discussed the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event, the creative variety of presentations of hype for the WrestleMania line-up, the official shift from Bobby Lashley facing Bray Wyatt to Lashley being in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal instead, Paul Heyman’s latest promo, and much more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Providence.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply