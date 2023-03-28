FREE PODCAST 3/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: How predictable is Reigns-Cody outcome, Cody vs. Solo, on-site report, live callers, emails (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discussed the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event, the creative variety of presentations of hype for the WrestleMania line-up, the official shift from Bobby Lashley facing Bray Wyatt to Lashley being in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal instead, Paul Heyman’s latest promo, and much more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Providence.

