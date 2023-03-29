FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WrestleMania 39 Preview: Keller & Fann discuss hype and pros and cons of various outcomes from Reigns-Cena to Charlotte-Ripley to Cena-Theory (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special WrestleMania 29 PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They preview WrestleMania 39 with a look at each match, evaluating the hype, looking at pros and cons of various directions they could go with the booking, and other thoughts on the event this year.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply