WrestleMania sponsorship revenue sets WWE record

WrestleMania sponsorship revenue for WWE doubled this year to more than $20 million dollars according to a new report by AP News. This is a company record for WWE.

In terms of strategy, Craig Stimmel, WWE’s senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships, told the AP that “WWE will incorporate corporate brands into this year’s WrestleMania in a multitude of ways, including a match sponsorship, a “blurring of the fourth wall” between what home viewers see vs. what live audience members observe and an augmented reality experience.” “We try to find the perfect marriage of brand and story,” Stimmel said.

Earlier this year, WWE featured Mountain Dew as a corporate sponsor at the Royal Rumble. The brand sponsored Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in what was called a Pitch Black match — a name designed to feature the new Pitch Black Mountain Dew beverage. Presenting sponsors of this year’s WrestleMania include Snickers and WWE 2K23. WWE has not announced the specific sponsors that Stimmel discussed.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and more.

