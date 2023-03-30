Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia added to Supercard of Honor PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Daniel Garcia vs. Hiorshi Tanahashi has been added to the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV set to take place on March 31 in Los Angeles.

A ROH TV taping was conducted at the site of AEW Dynamite last night in St. Louis. An angle took place where AEW and ROH booker Tony Khan was talking to the crowd and he was interrupted by Garcia. Garcia ended up challening Tanahashi to a match, which Khan made official in front of the crowd. Khan later announed the match on Twitter.

The complete lineup for Supercard of Honor, which will air on PPV on Bleacher Report, is as follows:

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (Penta el Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Dralistico & Rush vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy vs. A.R. Fox & Metalik & Blake Christian

ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander