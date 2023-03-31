SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns says that if WWE keeps cutting insane checks for him, he’ll stay around.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Reigns talked about his health and his journey in WWE leading up to Sunday’s WrestleMania main event against Cody Rhodes.

“I feel good,” Reigns said. “I take care of myself. I’m not running around doing anything crazy. I raise children and dominate the wrestling game. If they keep cutting these insane checks, I’ll stay around.

“You set goals and have visions of where you view yourself and what you’d like to accomplish. But, I couldn’t have written the past three years any better. It feels good to come from a wrestling family that has been performers for a long time. To represent such a prestigious title reign at the tippity top of the mountain. There’s no comparison.”

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since the summer of 2020. He added the WWE Championship to his collection at WrestleMania 38 last year by defeating Brock Lesnar and has held that title ever since as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Sunday at WrestleMania, Reigns puts that championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. Rhodes won the opportunity to face Reigns for the title at WrestleMania by winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. WrestleMania 39 takes place on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Other matches for the show include John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, and more.

