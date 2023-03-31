WrestleMania 39 stage revealed by WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE revealed the WrestleMania 39 stage on Friday morning to big fanfare and skateboarders. Like usual, the stage mirrors the look of the WrestleMania 39 promotional efforts to this point and includes various Superstar movie posters and pyro opportunities.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE Smackdown 3/31 Full Match Card