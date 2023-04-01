FREE PODCAST 3/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly: Final WrestleMania hype, Andre Battle Royal, Cody-Reigns, Usos-Sami & KO, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on Cody Rhodes letting loose a little in his promo before Roman Reigns came out, plus Michael Cole’s reference to Cody seeking fame in Hollywood at age 19. Then they talk with callers about most everything else on Smackdown including the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, plus predictions on some of WrestleMania 39’s key matches and even looking ahead to potential post-WM breakout stars from the roster. PWTorch contributor Javier Machado joins the show late for a Roundtable Discussion on the show.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO