The Showcase of the Immortals is here with WrestleMania 39 inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Championships are on the line and grudges will be settled at the WWE show of shows.

When: Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

WrestleMania 39 Full Match Card

NIGHT ONE

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – Smackdown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CNTRL

John Cena vs. Austin Theory – WWE United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman – Fatal Four-Way Showcase

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

NIGHT TWO

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez – Fatal Four-Way Showcase Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell Match

