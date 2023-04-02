SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alright, WrestleMania night one is in the books, but we have one night left to go. It’s a big one, too.

It’s been a long time since WWE has had a babyface universally cheered against a strong heel at the biggest show of the year. WrestleMania 30 was the last time. Daniel Bryan was the guy. And WWE didn’t REALLY want things to go the way they did. It wasn’t “the plan” so to speak.

Cody Rhodes is the plan and the audience wants to see the guy crowned. Rhodes will play off of a stellar heel in Roman Reigns and the show is built entirely around their showdown. Soak this one in, folks, because it’s rare. Enjoy it.

Call this a preview, a calm look into the distant future, or a gaze into a wondrous crystal ball; just don’t hold me to anything, ok?

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

I’ve been higher on this than others seem to be and why the hell not? These two monsters going back and forth is going to be a spectacle and that’s part of what WrestleMania is all about. The match will be focused around Lesnar hitting the F5. He will and he’ll win. German suplex, German suplex, big pop, another German suplex, and an F5. Then, match over.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Yikes. This has been a tough build all throughout and it lost momentum since Asuka won the Royal Rumble at the end of January. This program needs the match to happen as the best part of the entire thing will be what they do in the ring. Asuka is too cold to win the championship here, so Belair takes it.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville – Women’s Fatal Four-Way Showcase Match

Filler, filler, and more filler. A decent way to get talent on the WrestleMania card, but a match that doesn’t have any stakes to it. Ronda Rousey is the biggest star in the match and even if it’s a little weird for her to be in this at all, she’ll grab the win with Baszler.

Edge vs. Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell Match

Am I excited for the match part of this match? Sure. Edge and Balor are both strong workers and there is certainly history between the two. I’m ready to see the Edge and Balor entrances more than anything, though. Demon Balor and whatever Edge is going to do on that stage will be epic. Balor needs this W to keep The Judgement Day faction hot in the middle of the card. Edge takes it though to put the final nail in this feud’s coffin.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – WWE Intercontinental Championship

My chest hurts thinking about this one. Gunther has had a strong run as IC Champion and his booking has helped restore credibility to the championship. All three men in this have a real beef with the other and that will make for a fun story for the match to stand on. Gunther has been the face of this championship and it’s just not time to take it off him yet. Gunther pins Sheamus in a classic.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

One of WWE’s biggest WrestleMania main events in years. Reigns is on another level as a heel performer. Cody regularly shows up in big moments and in big matches. He also has a good track record of succeeding in dramatic matches with narrative. Plus, Paul Heyman will be out there, too. Another premiere storyteller. This thing just will not be bad. Toss in a crowd that’s fully invested and this has the makings of an all-timer. It’s Cody’s time. He wins definitively and becomes the champion and face of the company.

