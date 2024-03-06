FREE PODCAST 3/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini gives backstage stories on Bret-Shawn reconciliation in 2010, how did WWE handle Punk-Chicago, Taker-Lesnar, looking ahead with Bryan (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (3-7-2014), Wade Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini who gives eyewitness backstage stories on the Bret-Shawn reconciliation in 2010, how did WWE handle Punk-Chicago and Taker-Lesnar on Monday, looking ahead with Bryan after WrestleMania 30, how should wrestles conduct themselves on social media and talk shows regarding protecting their character, and much more including calls and email questions.

