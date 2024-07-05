WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/5) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Orton, Owens, & Rhodes address Bloodline, DIY vs. Theory/Waller Tag Team Titles, Belair/Cargill vs. LeRae/Hartwell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 5, 2024

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CAN AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the Toronto skyline as Corey Graves introduced the show. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton were shown arriving to the arena. There was a still shot of Paul Heyman being driven through the announce table last week on Smackdown.

-The camera panned the crowd.

-Jey Uso made his entrance. Jey got a great reaction from the crowd as he entered the ring. The Money in the Bank briefcases were hung above the ring. Graves thanked Wade Barrett for not “yeeting” like Michael Cole did on Monday Night Raw.

-Jey stood in the middle of the ring with a mic. He said that Main Event Jey Uso is in their city. He thanked Canada for letting him in. Jey said that Money in the Bank is tomorrow and if the crowd wants Jey to win they should say “yeet”.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Knight entered the ring and walked past Jey to pose on the turnbuckle. Knight had a mic as the crowd chanted his name. Knight said he liked what Jey just did with the yeet to the crowd. Knight said something tells him Jey may be the favorite for Money in the Bank. Knight said he was the favorite last year. Knight said he has respect for Jey because he broke away from the Bloodline to do his own thing. Knight said he isn’t going to show Jey respect tomorrow because everyone in the match is going to get stomped out. Knight said that tomorrow, everyone in Toronto is going to say “yeah” instead of “yeet”. Knight and Jey traded “yeah” and “yeet”.

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. He had a mic on the ramp. He said he is that guy. Hayes said no one wants to hear the yeah or yeet. Hayes asked how Knight has been. He said that last time he saw Knight his head was up Logan Paul’s Prime location. Hayes said that he and Jey have a lot in common. Hayes entered the ring.

-Chad Gable made his entrance. Gable said that unlike everyone else in the match, Gable has been in his own hell the last three weeks. Gable said his family left him high and dry, he got whacked in the head and left for dead, and the Wyatt Sicks is after him for reasons he doesn’t understand.

-Andrade made his entrance. He said everyone is talking about their dream but dreams don’t win matches. He said especially dangerous matches like Money in the Bank.

-Drew McIntyre made his entrance to cut off Andrade. McIntyre paused at the top of the ramp. Barrett said that McIntyre is the only former World Champion in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The crowd chanted “CM Punk”. McIntyre said Punk isn’t here, but his family is with him. McIntyre held up his arm with Punk’s bracelet on it. McIntyre said the violence of Money in the Bank is going to be shown to everyone if they get in his way tomorrow. McIntyre said he wanted to meet the competition. He called Andrade “el idiot”. McIntyre said he felt bad for Gable. He then said Hayes has a bright future, but he isn’t him. McIntyre said that Hayes is looking up at him. McIntyre said the word for Knight will be no. McIntyre walked up to Jey and asked how he got across the border.

-Andrade attacked McIntyre from behind and knocked him to the outside. A brawl broke out. Jey sent Andrade to the outside and set up for a dive but McIntyre hit the ring and took him down. McIntyre lifted Jey and went for a slam but Jey got free. Jey and Knight knocked McIntyre back and forth with punches. Knight and Jey clotheslined McIntyre over the top rope to the floor. Jey and Knight were left standing tall in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was completely unnecessary. I was hoping we would be done with segments like this by now. It’s just a tired trope at this point and it doesn’t make anyone more excited for the actual ladder match. Anyway, Hayes and Andrade were clearly the weakest of the bunch. It was quite a site to see McIntyre tower over Hayes like he was a little kid. That wasn’t a great look for Hayes and he didn’t make up for it with his mic work. Andrade is hard to understand and just doesn’t feel important enough to even be in this match. It’s clear who the favorites are and they didn’t bother to make it a secret with this segment.)

-Jackie Redmond was in the back with Bayley. She asked Bayley what it takes to win Money in the Bank and cash in for the title. Bayley said it’s a tough match but also one of the most rewarding. Bayley said she cashed in and became the longest reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion. Chelsea Green appeared and cut her off. She said Bayley’s advice is as irrelevant as she is. Green said Bayley is only champion because Green got ejected from ringside. Piper Niven appeared and splashed Bayley against a production crate. Niven held Bayley down as Green let her know she was going to win Money in the Bank and cash in on Bayley.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I liked this. The Niven splash out of nowhere has become a fun spot on Smackdown. Green came off as confident and like she’s an actual threat to win the briefcase with a built in feud with Bayley to play off of. She probably won’t win, but I wouldn’t mind it.)

-The Street Profits made their entrance with B-Fabb.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Is the sound messed up or did the Profits get next to no reaction? That’s not good.)

-Barrett and Graves promoted the Street Profits match against Pretty Deadly for after the break. [c]

-Bayley emerged from Nick Aldis’ office. Naomi bumped into her. Bayley said she talked to Aldis and she’s going to face Niven later tonight.

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance.

(1) STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (w/ B-Fabb) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Prince started with Ford. Ford took Prince down with a waistlock. Prince tried to get free and Ford took him down again. Prince continued to fight but Ford slammed Prince down again. Prince finally escaped and tagged in Wilson. Wilson took down Ford. Ford recovered and took down Wilson with a hip toss. Prince came into the ring and Ford took him down with a hip toss as well. Dawkins tagged in and the Profits hit a double hip toss on Wilson. Wilson landed a cheap shot on Dawkins and took him to the corner. Prince tagged in. Prince took Dawkins to another corner and beat him down. Prince charged and Dawkins moved. Dawkins stayed on the attack and took Prince down with a shoulder tackle. Dawkins knocked Wilson off the apron. Dawkins splashed Prince in the corner and followed up with a kick. Dawkins made the cover for a two count. Prince made a tag and Wilson distracted Dawkins. Prince took Dawkins down and taunted him as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Prince had Dawkins in a headlock. Dawkins fought to his feet and landed shots to the gut of Prince. Dawkins came off the ropes with a sunset flip for a two count. Prince took Dawkins down with a clothesline. Prince went for a splash in the corner but Dawkins moved and Prince hit the top turnbuckle. Prince tagged in Wilson and Wilson stopped Dawkins from making the tag. Both men went for a crossbody and they collided. Prince and Ford both tagged in. Ford landed shots on Prince. Ford took Prince down with a clothesline. Wilson hit the ring and Ford hit him with a flapjack. Wilson rolled to the outside. Ford landed a series of kicks to Prince and followed up with a back suplex. Ford landed a standing moonsault and made the cover for a two count. Ford climbed to the top rope. Prince charged and landed an uppercut. Wilson tagged in. Prince climbed up with Ford. Ford shoved Prince off. Dawkins made a blind tag. Prince and Wilson landed a superplex on Ford. Dawkins came off the top rope with a Swanton Bomb on Wilson. Dawkins made the cover for a two count. Prince hit the ring but Dawkins fought him off. Dawkins hit a Pounce on Wilson into Prince. Pretty Deadly were on the outside. Ford landed a dive that took them down. Back in the ring, Ford hit a splash on Wilson and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 9:00

-Grayson Waller warmed up in the back. Austin Theory appeared. Theory said they need to make sure they’re on the same page. Waller said they’re undefeated and they are on the same page. Theory said he had time to think about what Johnny Gargano said. Waller cut Theory off. Waller asked how many titles Theory won with Gargano. Waller mentioned everything Theory has done since he broke away from Gargano. Waller said they need to show DIY who they are. Theory put his title down and started to warm up with Waller.

-They showed a still shot of Paul Heyman going through the announce table last week on Smackdown. Graves said they would take a look at what happened with the Bloodline last week after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Bayley against Piper Niven. Graves promoted the match.

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell made their entrance.

-Graves and Barrett were shown at ringside. Graves said that Solo Sikoa would be in the building tonight and would address what happened with Paul Heyman last week on Smackdown. Graves then threw to a video recap of last week’s Bloodline segment. The video ended after Paul Heyman was powerbombed through the announce table by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

-Jade Cargill made her entrance.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance to join Cargill and they made their way to the ring. Graves and Barrett promoted the tag team match for after the break. [c]

(2) CANDICE LeRAE & INDI HARTWELL vs. BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL

The match was in progress. Hartwell came off the ropes and Cargill took her down. Cargill landed a kick. Cargill went after LeRae on the apron and Hartwell attacked Cargill from behind. LeRae tagged in and they took down Cargill. They double teamed Cargill and Hartwell tagged back in to make the cover for a two count. Hartwell landed a big right on Cargill. Hartwell went to the arm of Cargill. Cargill tried to fight Hartwell off and reached for a tag. Cargill got free. Hartwell and Cargill landed big boots at the same time and both women were down. Belair and LeRae tagged in. Belair took down LeRae with a dropkick. Belair lifted LeRae and hit her with a stalling suplex. Belair charged LeRae in the corner and landed a shoulder block. Belair mounted LeRae and landed shots. Hartwell ran up behind Belair but Belair flipped over her. Belair landed a spinebuster on Hartwell. LeRae went for a hurricanrana but Belair countered into a slam. Belair kipped up and then hit a springboard moonsault. Belair made the cover for a two count. Cargill tagged in. Hartwell attacked Cargill from behind and LeRae rolled her up for a two count. Belair hit the KOD on Hartwell as Cargill hit Jaded on LeRae. Belair rolled Hartwell out of the ring as Cargill pinned LeRae for the win.

WINNER: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in 6:00

-Cathy Kelley entered the ring to interview Belair and Cargill. Belair said the past couple of months have been rough but they want to finish what they started. Belair said they need to get their titles back from Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Cargill thanked Fyre and Dawn for keeping the titles warm for them and they would see them soon.

-Graves threw to a video package on what led to tonight’s Tag Team title match with DIY against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. After the video, they showed a graphic for the Tag Team title match. Graves promoted the match.

-Cody Rhodes was in the back with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. They made their way toward the arena and Barrett promoted their appearance for after the break. [c]

-Kevin Owens made his entrance. They showed a graphic for the six man tag team match tomorrow at Money in the Bank.

[HOUR TWO]

-Randy Orton made his entrance.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance.

-Rhodes joined Orton and Owens in the ring. Rhodes held up the WWE title and then stood in the center of the ring with a mic. Owens sat in the corner on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes lifted the mic and asked the crowd in Toronto what they wanted to talk about. Rhodes said they could talk about last night with Sami Zayn, or this weekend in Toronto. Rhodes said that WWE and Toronto are a good fit. He said they’ve heard enough from Solo Sikoa and the modern Bloodline. He said the Bloodline asked for a fight and they’re up for a fight. Orton chimed in and said the fight is going to end with an RKO.

-Owens came down from the corner and got a mic. He said he could talk about fighting the Bloodline for the last four years. He said he would rather talk about the last four days of his life. Owens said he got a call from his dad on Monday morning. He said his dad told him his mom was rushed to the hospital. Owens said he’s been in the hospital with his family for the last four days watching his mom fight like hell. Owens said his parents aren’t there tonight and won’t be in attendance tomorrow because his mom is still in the hospital fighting. Owens said he could have stayed home and no one would have had a problem with it. Owens said his mom would have had a problem with it. Owens said that since he was eleven years old his mom wanted to help him live his dream. Owens said his mom would be pissed if he missed the show because of her. Owens said the only thing he cares about tomorrow is doing what his mom has wanted him to do, beat the Bloodline’s asses worse than ever before.

-Graves said Owens is a dangerous man normally but is even more dangerous now. Barrett said that tomorrow is going to be a fight for the ages. Graves said the men that were in the ring know they value of being a Tag Team Champion in WWE. Graves threw to a video package on the WWE Tag Team Championships. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: That video package on the Tag titles was awesome. Really well done and a great job of highlighting how important those titles have been in the history of the company. I really hope this is the start of treating them that way. Tag wrestling is one of my favorite things when it’s done well. I really hope WWE puts a focus on it moving forward. Smackdown has enough teams that they could build up to do that if they wanted to.)

-They showed downtown Toronto.

-Bayley made her entrance with Naomi at her side. Iyo Sky was shown in the crowd at ringside.

-Piper Niven made her entrance with Chelsea Green.

(3) BAYLEY (w/ Naomi) vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/ Chelsea Green)

Bayley chraged Niven and landed shots. Bayley took Niven to the corner and kicked away at her. Niven tossed Bayley into the corner. Bayley ducked a right hand and punched away at Niven again. Niven lifted Bayley off her feet but Bayley fought her off. Bayley charged Niven but Niven picked up Bayley and delivered a slam. Niven taunted Bayley and then smacked her to the mat. Niven landed a senton off the ropes. Niven made the cover for a two count. Bayley landed a jawbreaker. Bayley hit a bulldog off the second rope but Niven rolled to the outside. Bayley dropped to the outside and chased Green off. Bayley went for a dropkick under the bottom turnbuckle but Niven moved. Niven grabbed Bayley and slammed her into the ring post. Bayley collapsed to the floor in a heap as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Niven was hung up in the ropes and Bayley came off the second rope and landed a diving cutter that knocked Niven to the floor. Bayley dove through the ropes to take down Niven. Tiffany Stratton made her way down the ramp. Bayley and Niven were back in the ring. Bayley went for the Rose Plant but Niven got free. Bayley jumped on the back of Niven and put her in a headlock. Zoey Stark was shown looking on from ringside. Niven dropped to her back to get Bayley to break the sleeper. They got back to their feet and Bayley landed shots before she took Niven down with a neckbreaker. Both women were down in the ring. Naomi cheered Bayley on. Green and Naomi had a confrontation on the outside and came to blows. Naomi landed a kick and knocked Green into the barricade. All the Money in the Bank participants brawled at ringside. Stratton took everyone out with a moonsault. In the ring, Niven went for a splash but Bayley moved. Bayley delivered the Rose Plant and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 9:00

-Nia Jax appeared and took Bayley down. Jax landed a headbutt followed by a running leg drop. Jax stood tall over Bayley as the crowd booed. Jax dragged Bayley to the corner. Jax got on the second rope. Michin appeared and hit Jax with a kendo stick. Jax bailed out to ringside. Michin checked on Bayley. Stratton and Jax left together up the ramp.

-Graves threw to a video package on Sami Zayn’s comedy show last night.

-Graves and Barrett ran down tomorrow’s Money in the Bank card.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their way toward the arena. Graves promoted the Tag Team title match for after the break. [c]

-Barrett announced Jax against Michin for next week on Smackdown.

-DIY was in the back. Tommaso Ciampa said they won the NXT Tag Team titles in this arena. Johnny Gargano said he returned in this arena two years ago. Ciampa said tonight is about becoming Tag Team Champions again. Gargano looked into the camera and said “Toronto, let’s go”.

-DIY made their entrance.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their entrance.

-Formal ring introductions took place.

(4) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSON WALLER (c) – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Waller started with Ciampa. Waller moved around Ciampa and hit Gargano on the apron. Waller went after Ciampa and Ciampa ducked under him. All four men got in the ring. They brawled and DIY knocked Theory and Waller to the outside. DIY landed a dive and then sat on the apron and clapped for themselves as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Theory was in control of Ciampa. Ciampa moved out of the way and then chopped Theory in the corner. Gargano tagged in and hit a crossbody to Theory. He made the cover for a two count. Gargano mounted Theory in the corner and landed punches. Gargano jumped down to knock Waller off the apron. Theory came out of the corner with an elbow to take Gargano down. Waller tagged in and landed an elbow drop from the top rope on Gargano. Waller made the cover for a two count. Waller took Gargano to the corner and tagged in Theory. Theory took Gargano down with a big right hand. Theory mounted Gargano and punched away at him. Waller tagged back in. Waller tossed Gargano to the outside. Theory tagged back in. Theory dropped off the apron and charged Gargano. Gargano moved and Theory hit the barricade. Gargano ran at Waller and hit a modified Destroyer. Theory took Gargano down with a clothesline. Theory rolled Gargano into the ring. Theory went for a suplex but Gargano countered into a roll-up for a two count. Gargano rolled up Theory again for another two count. Gargano tried to tag Ciampa but Waller pulled Ciampa off the apron. Theory slammed Gargano with a modified backbreaker and made the cover for a two count. Theory sold frustration as the show cut to commercial break. [c]