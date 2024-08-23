WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, August 23, 2024

Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,266 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,769.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. The Unholy Union & Blair Davenport – 6-Woman Tag Team match

L.A. Knight vs. Santos Escobar – United States Championship match

“The Grayson Waller Effect” with guest Cody Rhodes

