WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/16) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, Nia Jax Championship Celebration, DIY vs. Street Profits, Naomi vs. Davenport, Theory vs. Owens

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 16, 2024

ORLANDO, FL AT KIA CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show started with a video recap of Solo Sikoa’s speech on last week’s Smackdown. The video then transitioned to Reigns’ appearance and subsequent beatdown on the Bloodline. Sikoa taunted Reigns from the ramp with the lei. Reigns looked on and posed for the crowd as he stood tall in the ring as the video ended.

-They showed downtown Orlando, FL before they transitioned to the parking lot where Solo Sikoa arrived with Tama Tonga.

-The camera panned the crowd as Corey Graves introduced the show.

-Tiffany Stratton was in the ring with Pretty Deadly. The ring was adorned with pink decorations and balloons. Stratton said it was time to celebrate. She then introduced Nia Jax. The camera focused on a blow-up unicorn in the ring.

-Nia Jax made her entrance on a throne. The throne was wheeled to the ring on a cart by security guards.

-Jax entered the ring and Stratton gave her a sash and the WWE Women’s Championship. Jax stood in the center of the ring and accepted a pink microphone from Stratton. Jax said that Stratton shouldn’t have. Stratton said it was Jax’s big moment and she wanted to give back to Jax after everything Jax has done for her. Jax said it was a lot of pink. Stratton asked if Jax didn’t like it. Jax said she appreciated it, but it isn’t her style. Jax said that her style is more destruction and she proved it at Summerslam against Bayley. Jax said she proved she was a woman of her word. She said she would take the title from Bayley, and she did. Jax said she is both the Queen of the Ring and WWE Women’s Champion. She said that everyone in the locker room better bow down to her. Jax said that she wanted to start with Stratton. Stratton asked if she should bow down right now. Jax insisted. Stratton agreed and said she would, but Pretty Deadly are going to sing a song first.

-Kit Wilson said they have a brand new hit song from their musical. Elton Prince introduced the song, “Ode to the Queen”. Pretty Deadly sang for Jax. They danced in front of Jax who smacked them on the ass.

-Michin appeared from under the ring with a kendo stick. She went after Pretty Deadly, Stratton, and Jax. Jax and Stratton bailed out of the ring. Michin wailed on Pretty Deadly with the kendo stick. Michin held up the champagne in the ring as Jax and Stratton looked on from ringside.

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi watched on a monitor in the back. They talked about their six person tag team match next week. Carmelo Hayes appeared and asked if they were coming to his after party. Cargill mentioned that Hayes has lost to Andrade twice already. Hayes put on headphones and snickered that they have been watching his matches.

-Andrade made his entrance. There was a lower third graphic for Andrade against Hayes. Graves promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a video from Fanatics Fest in New York City.

-Andrade was in the ring.

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance.

(1) ANDRADE vs. CARMELO HAYES

The bell rang twenty minutes into the hour. Hayes ducked through the ropes and the ref beckoned him back into the ring. Andrade went after Hayes and Hayes dropped to the outside. Andrade followed and Hayes went back into the ring. Andrade entered the ring and landed a kick. Andrade went to the corner and Hayes kicked him down. Hayes stomped away at Andrade. Hayes hit a snapmare followed by a kick and made the cover for a one count. Andrade landed a chop and sent Hayes off the ropes. Hayes springboarded into a crossbody and made the cover for another one count. Hayes landed a chop of his own and took Andrade to the corner. Hayes landed another chop and then went to the arm. Hayes kneed Andrade in the gut. Hayes came off the ropes and Andrade caught him with a dropkick. Hayes rolled to the apron. Andrade landed a right hand that sent Hayes to the floor. Andrade climbed to the second rope and came off with a moonsault. Andrade sent Hayes into the ring but Hayes rolled back out. Andrade went after Hayes on the apron but Hayes hung up Andrade on the top rope. Hayes started to climb the corner but Andrade knocked him down. Hayes was caught in the corner and Andrade tried to set up but Hayes pulled Andrade down to the floor as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Hayes climbed to the top rope but Andrade landed a chop. Andrade climbed up to join Hayes. Andrade landed shots on the top rope. Andrade set up for a superplex but Hayes blocked it. Hayes landed a headbutt. Andrade kept working and hit Hayes with a Spanish Fly. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Andrade charged Hayes but Hayes caught him with a superkick. Andrade came back with two suplexes. Andrade went for a third but Hayes countered into a cutter. Hayes made the cover for a two count. Hayes climbed to the top rope. Hayes came off and landed on his feet. Hayes rolled up Andrade for a two count. Andrade rolled up Hayes for a two count. Hayes landed a kick and came off the ropes but Andrade caught him with a back elbow. Andrade made the cover for another two count. Andrade went to the corner and climbed to the top rope. Andrade came off but landed on his feet as Hayes moved. Andrade escaped Hayes and went for the Message. Hayes countered into a roll up for the win.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes in 10:00

-Hayes taunted Andrade and celebrated. Andrade clapped for Hayes and tried to leave. Hayes stopped Andrade from leaving and Andrade landed a right hand. The two men brawled on the mat as officials arrived to separate them. Andrade broke free and went after Hayes again. The officials corralled Andrade and brought him outside the ring. Hayes talked trash from the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: The match was good and these guys work really well together. Unfortunately, they just don’t mean much on the show and having them feud with each other feels like a time filler. This felt like a get-back for Hayes and he won with a roll up that protects Andrade. Are we going to get a fourth match where Hayes wins clean with his finish so they’re completely even? And if that’s the case, then what’s the point? Does someone actually get elevated when this is over or do they just trade wins and remain in the same spot on the card? Without stakes and upward mobility, the feud feels hollow. With that said, the wrestling quality is really good and that’s a positive.)

-Solo Sikoa was in the back. Tama Tonga appeared with the lei. Sikoa took it. Tama said that when Roman Reigns gets to the building he’s going to rip him apart. Sikoa said he appreciated it, but he’s the Tribal Chief. Sikoa said if Reigns takes the lei back, Reigns will be the Tribal Chief and they will acknowledge him. Sikoa said that’s if Reigns can take the lei back. Sikoa kissed the lei.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like that Sikoa is acknowledging that they will in fact recognize Reigns as the Tribal Chief if he defeats him. I don’t know if they’ll be true to their word, but it makes sense within the story. I still wish we got some word from the elders that originally sent Sikoa. We’ve never heard of that again and it seems like the perfect time to bring it up.)

-Naomi made her entrance. They showed a lower third graphic for the match between Naomi and Blair Davenport. Graves promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-Graves threw to a video package on Giovanni Vinci.

-Naomi was in the ring dancing.

-Blair Davenport made her entrance.

-Roxanne Perez was shown in the front row.

(2) NAOMI vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT

Davenport shoved Naomi and Naomi landed shots. Davenport fought back and took Naomi down. Davenport taunted Naomi and shot her off the ropes. Naomi ducked under a clothesline and landed a kick. She shot Davenport off the ropes and hit the Rear View. Davenport rolled to the outside. Naomi landed a kick through the ropes. Naomi landed a dive. Naomi threw Davenport into the ring. Naomi climbed to the top rope and came off with an awkward crossbody. Naomi made the cover for a two count. The show cut to commercial break. [c]

Davenport sent Naomi into the corner and then into a backbreaker. Davenport choked Naomi with the middle rope. Davenport whipped Naomi into the corner and Naomi hit a sloppy headscissors. They collided with dual crossbodies. Both women were down in the ring. Naomi came off the ropes and took Davenport down with a clothesline and then a back elbow. Naomi came off the rope with a kick that Davenport stood and waited for. Naomi landed a split leg drop and made the cover for a two count. Davenport rolled up Naomi but Naomi escaped and landed a kick. Davenport went to the corner and Naomi charged with a dropkick that almost missed. Naomi went for a split-legged moonsault but Davenport cut it off. Davenport landed a double stomp. Davenport landed a knee to the face and covered Naomi for a two count.

WINNER: Blair Davenport in 7:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: What an absolute mess. Is Davenport really green or really nervous, or both? Or is Naomi still that bad? Naomi should have no problem carrying someone like Davenport to a passable match at this point in her career. This wasn’t that. Both women botched multiple spots and the match was incredibly sloppy. Not good enough for prime time in 2024.)

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were in the back. Waller accused Theory of throwing him under the bus. Theory said it was a big opportunity for Waller and he would have Waller’s back. Waller said that Owens hasn’t done anything besides lose in over a year. Waller said that the Bloodline was so dominant because they beat Kevin Owens all the time. Waller continued to run his mouth about Owens. Owens appeared and agreed with Waller. Owens called himself a loser. Owens said Waller called him an easy win. Owens said he agreed that Waller would win. Owens then called himself an idiot and a loser. Owens yelled “let’s go” as he walked off.

-They showed a graphic for Owens against Waller. Wade Barrett promoted the match for after the break.

-Graves and Barrett were shown ringside. Graves threw to a video package on the late Afa Anoa’i. [c]