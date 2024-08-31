FREE PODCAST 8/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: KO says Cody’s knee is hurt, did Tiffany think about cashing in, live video callers, final Berlin hype (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Alex McDonald to discuss WWE Smackdown including these topics: With the talk of Cody Rhodes’s hurt knee, did Kevin Owens create doubt that it’s inevitable Cody will retain against him? Did Tiffany Stratton actually think about cashing in? Could Tiffany end up the heel when the Jax alliance ends? Plus Austin Theory-Grayson Waller, L.A. Knight vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and more. At the end, some thoughts on the Bash in Berlin Raw-based matches. Chat room and video caller interaction throughout.
