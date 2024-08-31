VIP AUDIO 8/30 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: KO whispers words to Cody at end of segment, Knight’s U.S. Title open challenge, Nia vs. Michin, Carmelo vs. Andrade (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 30 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Kevin Owens whispering words to Cody Rhodes at end of a tense segment, L.A. Knight’s U.S. Title open challenge, Nia Jax vs. Michin in a street fight title match, another Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade match, and more.

