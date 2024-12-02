30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/26/1994): Razor Ramon vs. Diesel headlines, plus Tatanka, Adam Bomb, I.R.S., Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Survivor Series hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 26, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #309 )

-The program opened, as most Raws do, with one of the main event wrestlers approaching the ring. As Razor Ramon began walking the aisle for his TV main event against Diesel, he was attacked from behind by The Teamsters (Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Jeff Jarrett, Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart)…

-After a commercial break, Vince McMahon and guest co-host Jim Cornette, speculated that the match may not take place due to the attack.

-Tatanka, Adam Bomb, and I.R.S won squash matches. During his call of the matches, McMahon mentioned the Tokyo Dome show the night before where Alundra Blayze lost the WWF Title to Bull Nakano. McMahon said the crowd was 40,000-plus, so apparently he only exaggerates crowds of events he promotes. (Had it been a WWF crowd, WWF math would have made the 42,500 a crowd of just over 62,000)…

-A Survivor Series preview hosted by Tod Pettengill aired…

-The Jerry Lawler-Doink feud was recapped…

-The main event did take place after all, with Diesel battling Ramon to a 12 minute no-contest. The match was mainly exchanges of punches and boots. All eight other competitors in the Survivor Series ten-man tag were at ringside, which led to interference by the heels throughout the match and the babyfaces rushing to stop them. In the end, Jeff Jarrett got on the ring apron, but Ramon threw him in the ring. He then went for a powerbomb on Diesel, but when Jarrett rebounded off the ropes to hit Ramon, Bulldog tripped him. Owen then climbed to the top rope, but he was thrown off and a ten-man brawl ensued to end the show…

Comments: It’s worth noting that no main event was plugged for next week’s Raw in order to keep the focus on Wednesday’s pay-per-view… The quality of wrestling in the main event was average…

